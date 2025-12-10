‘Sarvam Ramamayam’ A way back to Tretayuga in dance

December 10, 2025

The annual dance festival ‘Nada Nrityopasana-2025,’ hosted recently by Nadavidyalaya – Academy of Music and Dance, Hebbal, Mysuru, concluded on a high note with the spectacular presentation of the dance-drama ‘Sarvam Ramamayam’ at Ganabharathi’s Ramagovinda Kalavedike in Kuvempunagar.

Under the able guidance of Guru Mithra Naveen, the senior students of the Academy performed a nritya bandhas alaripu in khanda chapu tala, jathiswra in raga Saveri set to roopaka tala and padavarnam in raga natakuranji set to vilambaadi tala in the beginning.

The promising performers were Ganavi, Kushaja, Pruthwi, Tanishka, Nayana, Sahana, Aisiri, Nivedya, Deekshitha, Riya, Dhiya, Dhanvi, Hishitha and Dhanushree.

This was followed by Vidwat students, along with their Guru, who delivered a mesmerising portrayal of the epic Ramayana.

Their impeccable technique, expressive storytelling and flawless synchronisation earned thunderous applause from a packed auditorium.

Nadavidyalaya’s ‘Sarvam Ramamayam – Universe pervades by his Aura…’ captivated the audience with a divine fusion of music and dance where the whole auditorium was back in time to Tretayuga.

The evening began with the soul‑stirring rendition of ‘Bhavayami Raghu Ramam,’ a Sanskrit composition by the legendary Swathi Tirunal Maharaj.

Rendered in a vibrant Ragamalika framework and set to the rhythmic Roopaka Tala, the piece set the tone for a night steeped in devotion and artistic excellence.

Key performances were by Guru Mithra Naveen as Sri Rama, M. Sinchana as Lakshmana, Monisha as Sita Mata, R. Rithanya as Hanuman and Dasharatha, Deekshitha Venugopal as Jatayu, Bharata & King Janaka, K. Vaibhavi as Ravana & Vali, Pragathi Batsutkar as Shoorpanakha, Kaikeyi & Vishwamitra, Shreyashree as Mantara, Ahalya & Sugreeva, Dhanya Aradhya as Maaricha & Guha.

Each artiste embodied their characters with depth and nuance, bringing the timeless tale to life. Special mention goes to Vaibhavi, whose portrayal of the antagonist Ravana combined fierce vigour with tragic vulnerability and to Pragathi Batsutkar, whose multifaceted roles added both drama and comic relief.

The musical accompaniment, led by Guru Mithra Naveen managed in both performing and playing with the assistance of Vidu. Meghana Shravan on natuvanga who supported the dancers with grace.

In vocal, Vid. M.S. Naveen complemented the dancers perfectly with both singing and dialogue delivery. Vid. G.S. Nagaraj on mridanga was dynamic in variations of rhythms for blending with dance. Vid. Vivek Krishna on flute did magic uplifting the aura of each situation and scene and Vid. Vinay Rangadol on rhythm pad created a rich tapestry of sounds that resonated throughout the venue.

Guests of honour, social activist Pratibha Gururaj and Dr. Prahlad Rao, a noted social worker and mridangist, praised the production for its cultural significance and the dedication of the young artistes and all blessed them to stay rooted to their culture and to transfer to their next generations as their Guru did.

The event was masterfully emceed by Vidu. Harshitha Amruth, whose eloquent introductions and insightful commentary kept the audience engaged.

The success of ‘Sarvam Ramamayam’ underscores Nadavidyalaya’s commitment to nurturing talent and preserving classical arts and Sanatana Dharma.