‘Karnataka Kaveri Bhavadhare’ thematic dance-drama staged at Nadabrahma

December 10, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The glory of River Kaveri was presented as ‘Karnataka Kaveri Bhavadhare’ at Sri Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha, JLB Road, in city by team Champaka Academy recently. Poets have often penned about the glory of the rivers and mountains on the land to say more about a kingdom.

The beautiful lyrical composition of Kavi Ranga of the 18th century was conceptualised, choreographed and presented by Champaka Academy Founder Dr. Nagalakshmi Nagarajan to a houseful audience.

The story was beautifully depicted with dance and dialogues together going hand in hand with the birth of Kaveri during Amruta Manthana, Brahma accepting her as his daughter, then Brahma giving her to Sage Kavera, Sage Agastya proposing to marry her and many more episodes.

She herself as Kaveri, portrayed the importance of her interest to serve the universe and the fury when Agastya wanted to put her in his Kamandalu.

Later the flow of the Holy River, after Sage Agastya ignored her, was depicted in a spectacular way. Vid. Gunashankar (Sage Agastya), Vidu. Sheela Prabha (Kavera Muni), Sanjana (Brahma), Ananya and Ramita as Devaasuras, Aditi (Rukmini) and Srilakshmi (Krishna) performed the roles to connect the story beautifully.

The story of Shiva coming to T. Narasipur (Trimikoota) from Kashi with the waters of many rivers showed the importance of Kaveri.

Music composition was by Vidu. Chetna Chitradurga and Vid. K.S. Ganesh, vocal by Vidu. Chetna Chitradurga, flute by Vid. K.S. Ganesh, mridanga by Vid. P. Janardhan Rao, Konnakkol Jatis by Visu. R. Lasya Priya.