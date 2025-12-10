Drishya Raaga Ranga Sangama theatre camp concludes
News

Drishya Raaga Ranga Sangama theatre camp concludes

December 10, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The valedictory ceremony of Drishya Raaga Ranga Sangama, a 25-day free theatre training camp organised by Sutra Foundation in association with Karnataka Nataka Academy and Directorate of Kannada & Culture, was held at Mini Theatre in Kalamandira premises recently.

The trainees, who took part in the camp, entertained the audience with rendition of select theatre songs.

Earlier, inaugurating the valedictory ceremony, Department of Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy said, Jagadish (Founder-Secretary of Sutra Foundation) has done a good work by bringing people from different age groups for the theatre camp and added that similar work should be done on a continuous basis to make theatre stronger.

“People should come forward to involve themselves in theatre for it to be passed on for future generations,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnataka Nataka Academy Registrar Neelamma welcomed the increase in the active participation of the public in theatre activities stating that it will help in preserving the culture and tradition of theatre.

Sutra Foundation Founder- Secretary Jagadish Kumar said senior members in the age group of 45-60 years had taken part in the theatre camp which showed that people were developing interest in the theatre activities. “It was challenging to teach the North Karnataka Kannada dialect to participants which we have achieved successfully at the camp,” he added.

The organisers also felicitated 2025 Kannada Rajyotsava Awardee and Senior Theatre Director Mime Ramesh and State-level Best Teacher Awardee K.S. Madhusudan on the occasion.

Kannada and Culture Assistant Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, Karnataka Nataka Academy Member Ravindranath Sirivara, NR Foundation Chief R. Harish, Theatre Person Indira Nair, Sharada School of Law Secretary C.T. Jayavardhan were present on the occasion.

