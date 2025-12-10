Pranotsava 2026 Papers invited

December 10, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Pranotsava 2026,’ a two-day National Conference on Pranayama – Bharat 2026, has been organised at ATME College of Engineering, Mysuru, on Mar. 12 and 13 from 8 am onwards, under the joint aegis of Scientific Pranayama Foundation Trust, Mysuru, in collaboration with ATME College of Engineering, Mysuru, RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru and Indian Yoga Association (IYA), Karnataka.

Paper presentation on the theme ‘The Impact of Pranayama Practice on Physical and Mental Health in the Modern Era’ — 1. Bridging Ancient Pranayama Wisdom with Modern Evidence-Based Living; 2. The Science Behind the Secret of Pranayama. National Poster Competition on Pranayama-Bharat 2026.

Special Features: 1. Selected abstracts will be invited and published; 2. Attractive Cash prize for the top Three Papers and Memento — 1st Prize: Rs. 20,000, 2nd Prize: Rs. 10,000 and 3rd Prize: Rs. 5.000; 3. Participation & Presenter Certificates; 4. Address by Eminent Speakers; 5. Networking with Experts.

The two-day Conference is open to Yoga Instructors, Research Scholars, Practitioners, Sport Persons, Pranayama Practitioners, Followers of Traditional Schools of Yoga Practice, Certified Instructors, Studio Owners, YTTC/SPTTC Graduates, AYUSH-Naturopathy, Wellness-Integrative Medicine Professionals and Therapists, Breathwork and Mindfulness Specialists, Physicians and Allied Health Experts, Students of Physical Education/Psychology/Sports Sciences, HR Corporate and Wellness Leaders.

Last date for abstract submission is Feb. 10, 2026. Last date for registration is Feb. 28, 2026.

For details, contact Mob: 95351-33336 or 77029-28854.