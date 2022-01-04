Now, Vijayanagar 3rd Stage property owners can get Khatas at MCC
January 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In a big relief for residents of Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) today set at rest all confusions over Khata registration concerning about 1,500 landed properties in the locality by bringing all revenue transactions under its cover with immediate effect.

Out of the nearly 3,500 landed properties in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, the MCC had issued Khata Registration, Khata Transfer, Building Licence, Trade Licence etc., for about 2,000 properties, while leaving out the transactions of 1,500 properties to the discretion of the Government as these properties did not come under its purview.

This action left owners of the 1,500 properties inconvenienced as they were left wondering whether to get the transactions done at MCC, MUDA or the newly formed Hootagalli CMC (City Municipal Council).

Following numerous petitions by residents, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra and other elected representatives held a meeting on Oct.18, 2021, during which a  resolution was passed on handing over maintenance of land records concerning  all properties in the locality to the MCC. 

Now, the MCC, in accordance to the resolution passed, today officially brought under its control maintenance of records in respect of  all  landed properties in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage. Henceforth, property owners of the locality can get Khata Registration, Khata Transfer etc., done at MCC and also obtain Building Licence, Business Licence, Trade Licence and the like, from the  MCC.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar and MLA G.T. Devegowda formally inaugurated the initiative at a programme organised near Sangam Circle in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage this morning in the presence of officials and several residents of the area.

Searching