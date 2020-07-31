Nursing Superintendents: Applications invited

Applications are invited from eligible candidates for 44 vacant posts of Nursing Superintendents in Mysore District Hospital to be recruited through direct interview. Candidates will be selected, on contract basis, on merit cum roaster basis for six months duration or until vacant posts are filled by the administration. Desiring candidates who have passed B.Sc., Nursing, GNM or Diploma in Nursing courses and registered with Karnataka Nursing Council can attend the interview directly to be held on Aug. 3 from 10 am at the District Hospital, according to a release.
