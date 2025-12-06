Nypunya Gaurava presented to Padma Shri Dr. Hassan Raghu during Nypunyothsava
December 6, 2025

Mysuru: University of Mysore (UoM) Registrar M.K. Savitha said that parents, teachers and the Government have an equal role in shaping a bright future for children in the current education system.

She was speaking at the valedictory of the 2-day ‘Nypunyothsava – Janapada Theru’ annual day celebration of the city’s Nypunya School of Excellence at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road here on Thursday.

“Children will emulate their parents in daily life and in most of the times they accept their parents as role-models. As parents, we will be everything for children. Our behaviour, attitude and principles will have a bearing on children. As such, parents should learn to mingle with their children by keeping aside their stress and strains of daily life. The parents, apart from educating their wards, should also teach them qualitative behaviour,” Savitha said.

Regretting that parents are exerting mental pressure on their children to score high marks and grades in academics at school level itself, she said that this will have an adverse impact on the growth of children. Instead of exerting pressure, parents should allow their wards to enjoy the life of childhood, she maintained, adding  that parents should also ensure that children do not get addicted to cell phones and are not influenced by social media.

Academic Consultant and Educationist Dr. L. Savitha, in her address, opined that children will follow what they observe in society. As such, it is the responsibility of every one of us to build a better society and to concentrate on the all-round growth of our children, she noted.

Padma Shri Dr. Hassan Raghu, Martial Arts and Film Art Director, was honoured with ‘Nypunya Gaurava’ on the occasion.

CBSE students of Grades 1 to 8, Dattagalli campus, presented ‘Janapada Sangama’, which enthralled the gathering. The presentation was directed by Raghuleela School of Music.

Nypunya Group of Institutions Chairman R. Raghu, Secretary R. Kautilya, Principal M.N. Mahendra, Vice-Principal Shalini and others were present.

