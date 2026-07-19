News

Obscene videos uploaded to City Police’s ‘Public Eye’

July 19, 2026

Complaint lodged at CEN Police Station

Mysuru:  It looks like criminals are not even sparing City Police with cyber crimes as an incident of a miscreant uploading obscene videos to City Police’s ‘Public Eye” WhatsApp number and the Police lodging a complaint at CEN Police Station has been reported in city.

‘Public Eye’ is a Mysuru City Police initiative that allows citizens to report traffic violations and illegal activities by submitting photographs or videos of the offenses to the WhatsApp number so that the Police could take action.

But a miscreant had uploaded an AI generated obscene videos to ‘Public Eye’ continuously from May 4 through website and Instagram account.

Taking this seriously, City Police have lodged a complaint with CEN Police.

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