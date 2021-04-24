Odd-even rule at Devaraja, Mandi and Vani Vilas Markets

April 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation has implemented odd-even rules in all wholesale markets in the city, under which traders will sell fruits, vegetables and other essentials on alternate days. The timing has been fixed from 6 am to 5 pm.

The odd-even rule has been passed on Apr. 23 (yesterday) and will be in force till May 4 and depending on the Government decisions, a further call will be taken. However, the rule will not apply to weekend curfew (Saturday and Sunday) and will be in force from Monday till Friday.

According to the odd-even rule, sheds or outlets under which hundreds of traders sell vegetables will be allowed to operate according to their numbers. Under the system, odd- and even-numbered shops in the Devaraja Market, Mandi Market and Vani Vilas Market are opened alternate days.

From Monday, April 26, shops numbering 1,3,5,7,9… will open, and the next day, April 27, shops numbering 2,4,6,8,10… will be open. The order on congested markets was issued on the basis of recommendations received from the Government to contain the spread of infection. It was constituted in the wake of a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the last one month and reports of violation of social distancing norms in congested markets.