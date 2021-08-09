Office-bearers of Inner Wheel Club of Mysore West
Office-bearers of Inner Wheel Club of Mysore West

August 9, 2021

The Installation Ceremony of office-bearers of Inner Wheel Club of Mysore West for the year 2021-22 was held recently at Rotary West auditorium. Preeti Peush (Joint Secretary), PP Shalini Chari (Vice-President), Dr. Bharathi Urs, PDC Usha Alexander, Rushmi Gowda (Treasurer), PDC Shailaja Shivanna, PDC Jayashree M. Urs, Shwetha Krishna (Secretary), Bhavani Chandra (President), Installaling Officer PDC Chandrika Raghu, District Chairman Pushpa Gururaj, PP Tasneem Feroz, PP Shamala Prasanna, PP Sudha Nagarjun (ISO), PDC Suma Krishna, Imm. Past President Chaya Venkatesh, PP Dr. Roopashree and PP Brunda Avanish are seen with seven new inductees.

