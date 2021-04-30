‘One mistake will wash away all your good works’

April 30, 2021

Minister reviews Covid situation in Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency

Mysore/Mysuru: Co-operation and District in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar said that any small mistake committed by officials will wash away all good works done by them during COVID-19 pandemic and will send a wrong signal. Hence, they must do their job cautiously.

Speaking at a meeting to review Covid situation in Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency here yesterday, he said so far, he has reviewed the situation of nine Assembly Constituencies in the district and has found that the main reason for increase in Covid cases was due to patients from Bengaluru and other districts coming to Mysuru. This has aggravated the situation in Mysuru taluk, he observed.

Somashekar said the State Government was spending Rs. 2,600 crore on free vaccination for all the citizens. Even persons above 18 years of age will get vaccination free of cost from May.

He further said that the Officers concerned must share information with the general public about the Corona situation in the district daily. Farmers and traders were asking for Curfew relaxation timing from 6 am to 12 noon following loading and unloading of goods, he said adding that the Tahsildhar had been asked to convince them about the situation and stick to Government guidelines.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda lauded Somashekar for actively managing the Covid situation in the district by holding meeting of every taluk.

He suggested the Minister to ask every Anganwadi and ASHA worker to visit every house in each Gram Panchayat to instill confidence among people in such trying times. Officials must be asked to maintain cleanliness in every village, he opined.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, SP C.B. Ryshyanth, ZP CEO A.M. Yogesh and others were present.