One more tiger cub rescued

January 19, 2026

Two cubs rescued in total; Search continues to trace and rescue two more cubs

Chamarajanagar: The Forest Department personnel, who had rescued one of the four tiger cubs on Jan. 15, have rescued one male cub on Jan. 17 night near Nanjedevanapura in Harave hobli of Chamarajanagar district.

The mother tiger was trapped in a cage placed by the Forest Department with a calf as bait near Nanjedevanapura on Jan. 9 and was shifted to Bannerghatta Rehabilitation Centre in Bengaluru.

Later, a combing operation using drone camera was launched during which the camera had captured photos of four tiger cubs wandering around Nanjadevanapura village.

On Jan. 15, the Forest staff found a 10-month-old female cub and rescued it but continued their search to rescue three more cubs.

On Jan. 17, one male tiger cub was rescued.

In all, a total of two tiger cubs have been rescued and search operation is being continued to rescue two more cubs.

Chamarajanagar Circle Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Dr. Malathi Priya, Biligiri Ranganatha Tiger (BRT) Reserve Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Bhaskar, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Manjunath, Range Forest Officers (RFOs) of all BRT ranges and other Forest Department staff took part in the search operation.