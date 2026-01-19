Star Pups: Adopt us…

January 19, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Belliyamma and Chow Chow, both seven-month-old female pups which were rescued, de-wormed and vaccinated by People For Animals (PFA) in city, are up for adoption. Both puppies are healthy, playful and ready to be adopted.

PFA has urged the public to come forward and adopt Belliyamma and Chow Chow and consider adoption as a way to address the growing crisis of abandoned and homeless dogs.

For details, contact PFA on Ph: 0821-2598213 or Mob: 98456-54429, 91087-66808 or e-mail: [email protected]