Mahajana College Cadets selected for Republic Day Camp in Delhi

January 19, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Cadets of SBRR Mahajana First Grade College, Jayalakshmipuram, Mysuru, have been selected to participate in the prestigious National Cadet Corps (NCC) events in New Delhi.

Senior Under Officer (SUO) S. Yashashwini, a 3rd year BCA student, has been selected to participate in the Republic Day Camp (RDC) – 2026 and will march at the historic Kartavya Path, New Delhi, representing the Karnataka-Goa Directorate.

In another achievement, four cadets from the college Junior Under Officer (JUO) B. Sri Hari Veerendra Simha (2nd year BA), JUO D.C. Vaibhav Gowda and JUO D.K. Nithin Kumar (2nd year BCA) and Sergeant (SGT) S. Rahul (2nd year B.Sc) have been selected for Special National Integration Camp (SNIC RDC – Prime Minister’s Rally).

College Management, Principal Dr. B.R. Jayakumari and Associate NCC Officers Lt. V. Gayathri, 4B COY, 13 KAR BN NCC Unit and Flying Officer Dr. P.G. Pushparani, 01/4 KAR AIR SQN NCC, have wished them success.