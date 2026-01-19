Mahajana College Cadets selected for Republic Day Camp in Delhi
News

Mahajana College Cadets selected for Republic Day Camp in Delhi

January 19, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Cadets of SBRR Mahajana First Grade College, Jayalakshmipuram, Mysuru,  have been selected to participate in the prestigious National Cadet Corps (NCC) events in New Delhi.

Senior Under Officer (SUO) S. Yashashwini, a 3rd year BCA student, has been selected to participate in the Republic Day Camp (RDC) – 2026 and will march at the historic Kartavya Path, New Delhi, representing the Karnataka-Goa Directorate.

In another achievement, four cadets from the college Junior Under Officer (JUO) B. Sri Hari Veerendra Simha (2nd year BA), JUO D.C. Vaibhav Gowda and JUO D.K. Nithin Kumar (2nd year BCA) and Sergeant (SGT) S. Rahul (2nd year B.Sc) have been selected for Special National Integration Camp (SNIC RDC – Prime Minister’s Rally).

College Management, Principal Dr. B.R. Jayakumari and Associate NCC Officers Lt. V. Gayathri, 4B COY, 13 KAR BN NCC Unit and Flying Officer Dr. P.G. Pushparani, 01/4 KAR AIR SQN NCC, have wished them success.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching