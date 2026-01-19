CM launches development works worth Rs. 323 crore in Varuna Constituency

January 19, 2026

T. Narasipur: In a bonanza for his Varuna Constituency, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah yesterday launched a slew of developmental works totally worth Rs. 323.04 crore at Kupya village in T. Narasipur taluk, which comes under Varuna Assembly segment.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddaramaiah said that three major events have been organised for launch of various developmental works and projects, totalling Rs. 1,932 crore.

Pointing out that the first event had taken place in 2024 when works worth Rs. 501 crore were launched, the CM said that the second one that was held in 2025, was a much larger one when works worth a staggering Rs. 1,108 crore were launched and now the third one has taken place with the launch of works worth Rs. 323.04 crore.

With this, Varuna has been granted projects totalling Rs. 1,932 crore, he added.

Continuing, the CM said that the Government has spent Rs. 1,15,000 crore for implementation of the 5 Guarantee Schemes and along with it, money is also being given for development works across the State.

Stating that development works worth Rs. 10,000 crore has been taken up in Mysuru district alone, he maintained that he was committed for the development of his home district.

VB G RAM G Scheme

Stating that the VB G RAM G Scheme (Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission-Gramin), recently introduced by the Centre by replacing MNREGA, will render the rural population jobless, Siddaramaiah said that the Congress is launching a nationwide campaign against the abolition of MNREGA Scheme, which gave rural population Right to Work.

Pointing out that MNREGA was a flagship Scheme of the Manmohan Singh-led UPA Government, the CM said that the Scheme, introduced in 2005, was a boon to rural folk. But now the BJP Government at the Centre is out to abolish this by introducing VB G RAM G Scheme.

The Congress, taking note of the BJP-led Government’s deceit of the rural population, is going to launch a nationwide campaign, he said and sought the support of the people of Karnataka for this campaign.