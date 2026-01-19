‘Real activism has turned into mileage activism’

January 19, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The real activism, which existed in 90s era in Karnataka, has been turning into mileage activism and beyond that there are no protests being held, opined Thinker Kotiganahalli Ramaiah here yesterday.

Delivering the valedictory address at the two-day National Seminar on ‘Bahuroopi Baba Saheb – Walk towards Equality’ at Mini Theatre in Kalamandira premises yesterday, he said that post the year 2000, thinkers and writers have been conducting researches on Dr. Ambedkar.

Expressing his concern over Dr. Ambedkar on becoming a certainty for a few, Ramaiah said that Baba Saheb had become a pompier ladder for political parties, politicians, researchers and scholars to ripe the benefits.

“However, the major concern is at the grassroot level. While a few have been using Baba Saheb for their growth, what is the plight of communities which are at the bottom of grassroot level,” he questioned.

Later, he also spoke about Dr. Ambedkar’s contributions starting from 1920 when he started his social movement.

“Till 1980, Baba Saheb was under the wraps in India. However, the Maharashtra Government published the books on Dr. Ambedkar in 1980 and it was in 1992 that Government of Karnataka, after being pressurised, published the books. Which needs to be answered,” he said.

Dept. of Social Welfare’s (Bengaluru) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Training, Research and Extension Centre Director Dr. Sabeer Ahmad Mulla, Rangayana Director Satish Tiptur, Dy. Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, Mysore Varsity’s Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research & Extension Centre Director Prof. Dr. S. Narendrakumar, Prof. J. Somashekar, Rangayana Senior Artiste K.R. Nandini were present.