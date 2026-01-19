Curtains fall on 25th Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival
News

Curtains fall on 25th Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival

January 19, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The 25th edition of Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival came to an end with theatre buffs thronging Rangayana to watch the plays, folk performances being staged on the last day of the festival yesterday.

This year’s festival was organised to celebrate the ideologies and principles of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar with the theme ‘Bahuroopi Baba Saheb – Walk towards Equality.’ People watched plays being staged in Bhoomigeeta, Vanaranga, Mini Theatre and Kalamandira and folk performances at Kindarijogi premises.

Theatre from Maharashtra, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and other States staged plays during the 8-day Festival.

Picture shows District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, University of Mysore (UoM) Registrar M.K. Savitha, Rangayana Mysuru Director Satish Tiptur, Deputy Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan and singer Picchalli Srinivas among the audience.

Apart from plays, the Film Festival, handicrafts and book exhibition also attracted a lot of visitors. This apart, a two-day National Seminar also discussed on Dr. Ambedkar’s ideologies.

Artistes of Yalgaar Sanskrutik Manch and Nalanda Arts Studio, Mumbai, staging the Hindi play ‘Kavan an Ambedkarite Opera’ at Bhoomigeeta in Rangayana premises yesterday.

On last day, artistes of Yaalgar Sanskrutik Manch and Nalanda Arts Studio, Mumbai, staged the Hindi play ‘Kavan an Ambedkarite Opera’ at Bhoomigeeta. At Vanaranga, artistes of Jiguru Academy of Performing Arts, Tumakuru, staged the Kannada play ‘Rumu Rumu Rumu.’  At Kalamandira, Punjabi folk singer Ginni Mahi & troupe presented Musical Narrative of Baba Saheb.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching