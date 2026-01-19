Curtains fall on 25th Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival

January 19, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The 25th edition of Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival came to an end with theatre buffs thronging Rangayana to watch the plays, folk performances being staged on the last day of the festival yesterday.

This year’s festival was organised to celebrate the ideologies and principles of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar with the theme ‘Bahuroopi Baba Saheb – Walk towards Equality.’ People watched plays being staged in Bhoomigeeta, Vanaranga, Mini Theatre and Kalamandira and folk performances at Kindarijogi premises.

Theatre from Maharashtra, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and other States staged plays during the 8-day Festival.

Picture shows District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, University of Mysore (UoM) Registrar M.K. Savitha, Rangayana Mysuru Director Satish Tiptur, Deputy Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan and singer Picchalli Srinivas among the audience.

Apart from plays, the Film Festival, handicrafts and book exhibition also attracted a lot of visitors. This apart, a two-day National Seminar also discussed on Dr. Ambedkar’s ideologies.

Artistes of Yalgaar Sanskrutik Manch and Nalanda Arts Studio, Mumbai, staging the Hindi play ‘Kavan an Ambedkarite Opera’ at Bhoomigeeta in Rangayana premises yesterday.

On last day, artistes of Yaalgar Sanskrutik Manch and Nalanda Arts Studio, Mumbai, staged the Hindi play ‘Kavan an Ambedkarite Opera’ at Bhoomigeeta. At Vanaranga, artistes of Jiguru Academy of Performing Arts, Tumakuru, staged the Kannada play ‘Rumu Rumu Rumu.’ At Kalamandira, Punjabi folk singer Ginni Mahi & troupe presented Musical Narrative of Baba Saheb.