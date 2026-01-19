Gilli Nata wins Kannada Bigg Boss Season 12

January 19, 2026

Walks away with Rs. 50 lakh cash prize and a luxury car

Bengaluru: Popular Kannada comedian Gilli Nata (Malavalli Nataraj) emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12. The winner was announced by host and actor Kiccha Sudeepa last night.

As soon as the results were announced, his supporters in Malavalli and other towns burst crackers in celebration.

On the penultimate day of finale, Sudeepa had announced that the winner had received a staggering 37 crore votes considered to be an all-time record in the past 12 seasons.

Gilli walked away with a whopping Rs. 50 lakh cash prize and a brand new car.

Meanwhile, Rakshita Shetty, who emerged as the first runner-up, received a cash prize of Rs. 25 lakh and second runner-up Ashwini Gowda got Rs. 5 lakh cash prize.

Praying for Gilli’s victory several fans across the State performed special pujas at various temples. Some of the hotels had announced discounts on casting their votes to Gilli Nata.

Huge cut-outs were also placed across Mysuru and Mandya district wishing Gilli Nata to emerge victorious. Special LED screen was set up at Dadadapura, native village of Gilli in Mandya district, for the villagers to watch the telecast of the finale.

As soon as host Kiccha Sudeepa lifted Gilli’s hand as winner, the villagers jumped in joy shouting Gilli’s name and burst crackers.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru South Police had provided tight security outside Jolly Wood Studios in Bidadi as thousands of fans of Gilli and other finale contestants had assembled to cheer for their favourite contestants.