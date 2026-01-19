Survey of KRS backwater encroachments begins

January 19, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL), along with officials from the Revenue Department, has begun a survey to identify and clear encroachments in the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) backwater region.

The survey commenced on Jan. 12 in Pandavapura taluk of Mandya district, following directions from the Mandya Deputy Commissioner.

The State Government has instructed officials to conduct a detailed survey, remove encroachments, install boundary markers and submit a comprehensive report.

In Pandavapura, the survey team is headed by Tahsildar Basavareddappa Ronad and includes the Assistant Director of Land Records (ADLR), Engineers from CNNL, Revenue Department officials and Surveyors.

Seven villages in the taluk are currently being surveyed. The process has been completed at Halesayappanahalli, while surveys are underway in Chikkayarahalli, Giriyarahalli, Hosakannambadi, Bindalli, Bindalli Kaval and Malligere.

Identifying land-use patterns

CNNL Executive Engineer Jayanth told Star of Mysore that the survey is being carried out with the assistance of the Revenue Department, as CNNL does not have a dedicated team of Surveyors. “Over the years, vast tracts of land have been encroached upon and land use has been altered. This survey will provide an accurate picture of the extent of encroachments and land conversion,” he said.

The survey will be conducted in Srirangapatna, Pandavapura, K.R. Pet, parts of Mysuru, K.R. Nagar and Hunsur taluks under the leadership of Assistant Commissioners, who are the Survey Nodal Officers, along with Tahsildars and ADLRs.

Hunsur Assistant Commissioner Kavya said the survey in her taluk will begin this week.

Old and new maps

Pandavapura Tahsildar Basavareddappa Ronad stated that the survey work is progressing slowly due to the outdated maps available with CNNL.

“Several lands have since been converted and land-use patterns have changed. We are comparing old maps and sketches with current records before carrying out the survey,” he explained.

The survey is being conducted in submersible areas across various taluks whenever water is released from the KRS Dam at full reservoir level.

At the time of the Dam’s construction (124.80 ft.), submersible zones extending up to 130 ft. were identified and declared unsuitable for human habitation due to flooding risks.

Officials said, unauthorised constructions in the backwater region have reduced the reservoir’s storage capacity and increased flood risks during the monsoon, posing a threat to public property and disturbing the ecological balance. The survey aims to identify the precise location, extent and nature of such encroachments.