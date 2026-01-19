Stray ball triggers Clash!

January 19, 2026

Cricket ball falls into house, leads to group fight with lethal weapons in Rajivnagar

3 injured; 6 held, 6 more absconding

Two cases booked in Udayagiri Station

Mysore/Mysuru: A violent clash broke out between two groups in Rajivnagar 2nd Stage, under Udayagiri Police Station limits yesterday afternoon, around 12.30, reportedly over a dispute related to a cricket game.

Three people sustained injuries in the incident, with one reported to be in critical condition. Six persons have been arrested so far, while the Police are on the lookout for six more accused.

According to Police, the confrontation began when a resident objected to an 11‑year‑old boy playing cricket in the park near his house after the ball fell into his compound. The resident allegedly scolded the boy, tapped him on head and told him to play in front of his own house instead.

The boy later complained to his elders, following which the minor issue escalated into a violent clash.

In broad daylight, miscreants allegedly brandished lethal weapons such as ‘longs’ and machetes and attacked individuals in full public view.

Despite the presence of pedestrians and children playing nearby, the assailants displayed brazen hooliganism, disregarding public safety. Videos of the incident, showing abusive language hurled at women and an attempt to assault a man seated on a motorcycle were recorded on mobile phones and have since gone viral on social media.

Three people were injured in the clash. One has been admitted to Prajwal Hospital, while two others are undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital. Doctors are scheduled to perform surgery today on one of the injured, who remains in critical condition.

Police said those involved were rowdy-sheeters with criminal cases pending against them. Six persons have been arrested and six more are absconding. Officials are analysing mobile phone videos and CCTV footages to identify additional suspects. Two separate cases have been registered at Udayagiri Police Station.