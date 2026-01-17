One tiger cub rescued

January 17, 2026

Chamarajanagar: One of the four tiger cubs which were orphaned after the mother tiger was trapped near Nanjedevanapura village in Harave Hobli of Chamarajanagar district, has been rescued by the Forest Department officials.

The mother tiger was caught in a trap placed by the Forest Department with a calf as bait near Nanjedevanapura on Jan. 9, following which it was rehabilitated at Bannerghatta Tiger Rehabilitation Centre near Bengaluru. Later, the department personnel found four tiger cubs wandering around Nanjedevanapura area, the images of which were captured in a drone camera.

Subsequently, one of the tiger cubs, said to be a female, which had hidden inside a fully grown bush was traced and rescued with the help of tamed elephants. Thereafter, the rescued cub was taken care of and released into a safer location.

Meanwhile, Forest Department officials have expressed concern that the 3 remaining cubs, which are yet to be traced, may be suffering from acute hunger, as the cubs being just 10 months old, cannot hunt on their own.

The officials have continued their search for tracing the 3 elusive tiger cubs.