Senior Congress leader Narasegowda passes away

January 17, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: C. Narasegowda (84), senior Congress leader and a resident of Hosahundi village in the taluk, passed away at a private hospital in Kuvempunagar here this morning.

A KPCC member, he was a former Gram Panchayat member, former President of Vokkaligara Sangha and Founder of Bhanavi Hospital at Kuvempunagar and Bhanavi Charitable Trust in city.

He leaves behind four daughters, one son and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites will be performed at Hosahundi after the arrival of his daughter from abroad tomorrow.