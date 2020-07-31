Online singing contest

Inner Wheel Club of Mysore Central has organised a fund raising event Amrutha Dhaare — online singing competition in the following six categories: Patriotic song – 7 to 15 years; Devotional song – 16 to 21 years; Light music – 21 to 40 years; Folk song – 40 years and above; Film song (Kannada) and Film song (Hindi). A participant should send his/her details, Aadhaar Card copy, details of categories in which he/she is competing to Mob: 94498-23334. Last date for sending singing video is from Aug.1 to 16. Prizes will be given in each category and winners name will be announced on Aug. 25.
