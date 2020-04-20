April 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Sheshadripuram Independent Pre-University College, Mysuru, in association with Government of Karnataka and NSS Cell, had organised online workshop for NSS volunteers on COVID-19 on Apr. 17 through Zoom app.

Inaugural speech was delivered by Khadrinarasimhaiah, Director, NSS Regional Centre, Ministry of Youth Affairs of Sports, Government of India. The keynote speakers, Dr. Gananatha Shetty Ekkar, State NSS Officer, Government of Karnataka; Dr. Poornima Jogi, State NSS Implementation Officer and Dr. Gubbigoodu Ramesh, State NSS Co-Ordinator, Karnataka PU Board, Bengaluru, addressed the NSS volunteers to create awareness on the harmful effects of COVID-19 and precautions to be taken.

Dr. T. Shivakumar, Medical Officer, Chitradurga, who was the resource person, gave detailed information on COVID-19, its origin, history, structure, symptoms, intensity and mortality ratio.

N. Archana Swamy, Principal, Seshadripuram College, welcomed. Dr. Ravi, NSS Co-ordinator, Mysuru Division, proposed a vote of thanks. H.R. Dhananjay, NSS Programme Officer, H.S. Suhas, Assistant NSS Programme Officer, staff members and NSS students took part in the programme.