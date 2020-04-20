ICSI-RVO introduces 50-hour Online Educational Course

April 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The COVID-19 pandemic has brought in a paradigm shift in the process of learning and education. Virtual classrooms have become today’s reality and to stay ahead of the curve, Institute of Company Secretaries of India – Registered Valuers Organisation (ICSI-RVO) is introducing 50-hour Online Educational Course on ‘Valuation of Securities or Financial Assets’ from Apr. 23 to 26. Another session was held earlier from Apr.18 to 20.

The establishment of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) changed the regulatory landscape in the country and ushered in the need of Registered Valuers to carry out valuation as required by the different Statutes and Authorities in India.

ICSI – RVO, a not-for-profit Private Limited Company under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, was incorporated on Nov.22, 2017, with an intent to educate, train and provide a strong army of Valuation Professionals from amongst the members of ICSI and other eligible professionals possessing three years of post-qualification experience.

In furtherance to protecting and supporting its esteemed members, ICSI – RVO has proposed various other continuous educational programmes and initiatives like invitation for development of research papers/case studies and development of MCQs on valuation related topics. Top five research manuscripts will also be appropriately awarded with cash prizes.

Members willing to register for the Educational Courses may fill-in the online application form at www.icsirvo.in with the required documents like Pan Card, Aadhaar Card, Membership and CoP/Experience Certificate (in case of employment) etc.

CS Ashish Garg, President, ICSI, welcomed the efforts of ICSI-RVO and urged members to utilise this valuable time in upskilling themselves and enhancing their knowledge base.

CS (Dr.) Shyam Agarwal, Chairman, ICSI-RVO, added that this would help members in not just clearing the examination conducted by IBBI, but also in becoming knowledgeable professionals, according to a press release from Preeti Kaushik Banerjee, Director, Corporate Communication & Branding.

For details, contact “ICSI House”, # 125, NHCSL Layout, Off. KRS Road, Metagalli, Mysuru or call Ph: 0821-2516065 or e-mail: [email protected]