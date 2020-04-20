Locals oppose return of COVID-19 recovered patient

April 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Thanks to the intervention of Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra, a COVID-19 recovered patient who was discharged from the hospital returned to his home on Saturday after he was strongly opposed by local residents.

The COVID-19 patient (P-77), an employee of Nanjangud’s Jubilant Generics and a resident of 6th cross, Janatanagar, was discharged from the Hospital on Saturday after full recovery. But local residents strongly opposed his return to home out of the virus scare.

The residents were all the more worried after the wife (P-312) of patient P-77 too tested positive on Thursday last and was admitted to the COVID-19 hospital. As residents strongly resisted his (P-77) return to home, the recovered patient was lodged at a Hotel on Saturday.

MLA Nagendra upon learning of the incident, visited Janatanagar and succeeded in convincing the residents that the recovered person was no more a health threat to them, after which the recovered patient returned to his home on Sunday afternoon.

Corporator Vedavathi Shivashankar, BJP leaders Shivashankar and Ramesh, KR ACP Poornachandra Tejaswi, Saraswathipuram Police Inspector Vijaykumar, MCC Zonal Commissioner Priyadarshini and others were present.