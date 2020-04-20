Former MLA M.K Somashekar extends helping hand

April 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Former MLA and President of Janaspandana Trust M.K. Somashekhar has been extending helping hands to the needy in the wake of nationwide lockdown all across the country.

In Mysuru, former MLA Somashekhar is providing food packets and other essential items to those who need it the most at the time of Coronavirus crisis.

The Trust founded by Somashekhar is now managing a kitchen at Chikkamma Niketana Choultry located at Kuvempu Nagar in city in which over 15 cooks are preparing food including rice bath, tomato bath, chitranna, and vegetable bath every day and over 2,500 food packets are being sent in 4 to 5 vehicles to feed the poor in different parts of the city. As of now, the Trust has prepared and distributed more than two lakh food packets.

Following lockdown, transportation came to a halt and hotels were closed in the city. A large number of daily wage workers, who could not return to their native villages, are having a tough time as there are no hotels as well as no work due to lockdown. Somashekhar decided to distribute food to these workers as well as destitute persons and the Trust has been providing food to them since the past 26 days without a break.

Every day, food packets prepared and packed at Chikkamma Niketana Choultry are being transported and distributed to people including patients admitted to K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital and Jayanagar Primary Health centre. Food packets distributed to families of burial ground workers.

On Sunday, Somashekhar distributed food packets to families of workers at Vishweshwaranagar, Ashokapuram and Harishchandra Ghat Burial Grounds and other residential localities including KG Koppal. Masks, sanitizers and other essential items were also distributed to them.

Industrialist D.S. Dinakar, artist Ravi, Congress leaders Siddhu, Vishwa and Harish, President of Mysuru City IT Cell Niral C. Shah, former Corporator Shivanna and Manju were present.