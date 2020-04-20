Ten-year-old girl celebrates birthday by distributing groceries to poor families

April 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A 10-year-old girl, who celebrated her birthday with family and friends every year, this time celebrated the day by distributing groceries to 50 families affected by the lockdown.

Lipika, daughter of Jagadish and Ashwini couple and a resident of Vontikoppal in city, turned 10 on Sunday and she made her day by giving some relief to those affected.

Usually children wish to cut cake in the presence of family members, relatives, and friends and celebrate the birthday with fun. But this little girl won the hearts of many by serving the needy.

Speaking to media, Lipika, a 5th standard student of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Mysuru, said: “I have seen in the news that many people have been rendered homeless with some not even getting a day’s meal due to Corona lockdown. Every year my birthday was a grand affair. But this year, I am happy to celebrate this occasion by giving groceries and vegetables to the poor on my father’s advice.”

The girl’s father, Jagadish, said that there was a practice of celebrating his daughter’s birthday every year in a grand manner at some Choultry or Function Hall. This time it was decided to provide groceries and other items sufficient for 15 days to a few families who had lost their jobs with the nation coming to a standstill, he added.

“So far we have distributed grocery kits to 50 people. We will give more such kits if permission is given. We had spent Rs.25,000 to prepare these kits,” he added.