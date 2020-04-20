B.Y. Vijayendra Samskrutika Balaga distributes books to children

April 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Children, who used to be busy with some or the other extracurricular activities, during their summer holidays, have no option but stay home this time with nationwide lockdown in place to contain the deadly COVID-19.

Keeping this in mind, B.Y. Vijayendra Samskrutika Balaga has started a campaign titled ‘Corona Kattaleyalli Aata-Paatada Belaku.’

Dr. Nandish Hanche, Chairman of Kannada Book Authority, launched the campaign by giving a go to the toys and books distribution programme led by BJP leader R. Raghu Kautilya at Medarakeri in Nanjumalige here yesterday.

Speaking later, he appreciated the distribution of books for free stating that it was important to look after children during this period just like taking care of elders at homes.

As children are offered books to read and also books with activities, kids can be active. Otherwise, the Coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown may affect children’s mental health, he said.

“It is commendable that children at home are given the opportunity to spend their leisure time to develop reading habit by avoiding the advent of mobile and internet,” he added.

BJP leader Raghu Kautilya, who spoke, said that the lockdown could leave children sitting at home feeling depressed. Children, who were actively participating in sports activities and summer camps every year, are now idol at home due to the lockdown which is, however, aimed at containing the Coronavirus spread.

“To keep occupied the children, who are locked in their homes with no social interaction, the Chief Minister has already started a YouTube Channel. But, in order to make sure that children do not get hooked on to YouTube and online activities alone, B.Y. Vijayendra Samskrutika Balaga started this programme of distributing books to children.

In addition to this, children are motivated to engage in activities with a variety of tastes and talents, including chess, carrom and painting,” added Raghu Kautilya.

Corporator M.V. Ramprasad, BJP leader Gokul Govardhan, Convenor Vikram Iyengar and others were present.