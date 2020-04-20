Sri Swamiji hands over Rs. 18 lakh worth food grains to Mysuru District Administration

April 20, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji of Avadhoota Datta Peetham, Mysuru, handed over food grains worth Rs. 18 lakh to the District Administration to be distributed among the poor.

Two truckloads of rice-dal and two tempos of cooking oil was handed over to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar at the Ashram premises on Nanjangud Road here this morning.

While two truckloads contained 30,000 kg rice and 3,000 kg dal, the two tempos contained 3,000 litres of cooking oil. Sri Swamiji asked the DC to distribute the food grains and cooking oil to the homeless, those not having Ration Cards and to the labourers of unorganised sectors.

Following an appeal by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde on Facebook recently that the District Administration was taking all necessary steps and precautions to prevent the spread of Coronavirus besides requesting donors to help the poor with food items, the Swamiji, through the Ashram donated food items to the District Administration.

Co-operate with Government: Speaking on the occasion, the Swamiji said that COVID-19 situation was turning critical and appealed to the public to co-operate with the Government in fighting the virus.

The Swamiji also appealed to the public to be safe by wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and personal hygiene. He asked the public not to consume water everywhere but carry their own drinking water bottles.

DC Abhiram Sankar said that the food items worth Rs. 18 lakh donated by the Swamiji would be distributed to the needy in MCC limits.

It may be recalled that Sri Ganapathy Swamiji had earlier donated Rs. 15 lakh to the District Administration to help the poor and the Ashram branches at Bengaluru, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been feeding more than 8,000 people daily.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Avadhoota Datta Peetham Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji, Avadhoota Datta Peetham Trustee and hotelier M. Rajendra, Dr. N. Nithyanand Rao and Executive Officer H.V. Prasad were present.