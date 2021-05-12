20 metric tonnes oxygen for emergency use: MP

May 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rushing 20 metric tonnes of oxygen tanker to Mysuru, MP Pratap Simha said that the oxygen will be kept as a reserve to meet emergency purposes in addition to the already existing oxygen supplies. “This oxygen will be reserved for emergency purposes and equitable distribution will be ensured,” he told Star of Mysore this morning.

Pratap Simha, who is also the Head of Task Force for Oxygen and Remdesivir supplies in Mysuru, said that there will be no shortage of oxygen in Mysuru and now the district has a reserve of 20 metric tonnes. “I took charge of the Task Force last Friday and since then there has been an uninterrupted supply of oxygen to the districts that depend on Mysuru for oxygen (Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Mandya). Though Mysuru does not have an oxygen-producing unit and only has refilling units, we have to ensure equitable distribution after procurement,” the MP added.

The Task Force under the MP ensures that oxygen is supplied as per the requirement. “It is a continuous job and I have been coordinating with officials of all the districts to meet the requirements,” he said.