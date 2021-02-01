Physical classes begin for 1st PU, 9th std. students

February 1, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: After over ten months of closure due to COVID-19-induced nationwide lockdown in March last year, physical classes for 1st PU began in city and district this morning, much to the cheer of students.

The Government had last week announced that physical classes (also called offline classes) for 1st PU and 9th standard will commence across the State from Feb. 1, with all COVID-19 precautionary and safety measures in place at all colleges.

DDPUE Nagamallesh told Star of Mysore this morning that the physical classes for 1st PU students began from today with all colleges required to mandatorily follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the State and Central Governments.

Noting that classes have begun with COVID-19 precautionary and safety measures such as wearing of face mask, maintenance of physical distance and thermal screening, he said that there are 74 Government, 32 aided and 156 unaided PU colleges in city and district and most of them have recorded an impressive student attendance of 70 to 80 percent on the first day today.

He further said that he visited some of the PU colleges in city as well as in other parts of the district earlier this morning and took stock of the measures that have been taken in accordance with COVID-19 protocol.

The 2nd PU physical classes got started last December itself, after the State Govt., based on the Centre’s guidelines, allowed it. Meanwhile, the 9th standard physical classes too began today across the State.

DDPI Dr. Panduranga told Star of Mysore that the offline classes for 9th standard students began today at all schools in the district with schools required to comply with the SOPs issued by the Government. Pointing out that the safety and health of students attending physical classes is of utmost importance, he said that all COVID-19 safety measures are in place at schools and the parents can feel safe sending their wards to schools.

He further said that children attended the classes with a joyful mood on the first day today and the attendance in most of the schools was good. The Department has taken all necessary measures to ensure that classes are run smoothly and without any hassles, he added.