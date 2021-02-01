MP identifies waste dump plots on Ring Road

February 1, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Close on the heels of Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar forming six teams of Government officials to clean up the mess and to watch out for those who dump garbage on the 43.5-km Outer Ring Road (ORR), Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha visited some of the stretches yesterday. The 43.5-km stretch is a part of National Highway. Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde accompanied the MP.

The MP said that each Department including Public Works Department (PWD), Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR), State Highways, Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and MCC have been given the responsibility of maintaining certain stretches of the entire Ring Road.

“We will start asphalting of the road out of Rs. 161 crore released by the Centre. Waste collected from KRS Road Junction till T. Narasipur Road must be dumped at 19-acre plot near Sathagalli Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) and the waste collected from Vijayanagar, Bogadi and Dattagalli till Nanjangud Road must be dumped at Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram,” the MP said.