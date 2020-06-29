Karnataka Government allows schools to conduct online classes

June 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Education Department on Saturday issued a fresh order allowing Schools in the State to conduct online classes.

Following an order by the High Court, the State Government has issued the above statement and private schools are now allowed to continue online classes from first standard to tenth standard students. This order will be valid till the State Expert Committee submits its report on this issue.

During lockdown period, most of the Schools across Karnataka affiliated to the State, CBSE and ICSE Boards had started online classes amidst strong objections from education experts and parents including Primary & Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar that educating young children online could have a serious impact on their health.

In line with the latest order issued by the High Court, the State Government is now allowing all Schools, for LKG to Tenth standard students affiliated to the State, CBSE and ICSE Boards, to conduct online classes according to the guidelines issued by Ministry of Human Resource Development.

According to Education Department Under-Secretary Shekhar, there are different sets of regulations to be followed for pre-school, primary, middle and high schools. For pre-school students (LKG and UKG), once in a week, schools can communicate online only with the parents and guide them about the activities to be conducted.

For first to fifth standard students, schools can conduct online classes, once in two days in a synchronous manner, of not more than two sessions with each session lasting for 30 to 45 minutes, but for not more than three days in a week.

For sixth to eighth standard students, five days in a week in a synchronous manner, not more than two sessions with each session lasting for 30 to 45 minutes. For ninth to tenth standard students, five days in a week in a synchronous manner, not more than four sessions with each session lasting for 30 to 45 minutes.

All schools including private unaided schools are not allowed to take extra fee for conducting online classes as expenses for conducting online classes would include in annual school fees and should follow the same fee structure which was applicable during 2019-20.

Strict action will be taken against those schools charging extra amounts for conducting online classes, the Department stated.