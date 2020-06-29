Vatal Nagaraj stages tonga protest against rising fuel prices

June 29, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly condemning the Union Government for hiking fuel prices every day, Kannada Chaluvali leader and former MLA Vatal Nagaraj staged a tonga protest near Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle) here yesterday.

Riding on a horse-driven tonga, Vatal Nagaraj claimed that fuel prices are being hiked everyday over the past three-weeks which has severely burdened the common man, who is already put to a lot of hardship due to COVID-19 lockdown. Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to roll back the hiked fuel prices at once, he demanded the Karnataka Government to cancel the ongoing SSLC exam in order to safeguard children’s health and safety and to promote everyone who had registered for the exam.

He also wanted Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to announce a special Rs. 5,000 crore relief package, wherein the poor and the needy will get cash benefits.

Kannada activist Mugur Nanjundaswamy and former District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President M. Chandrasekhar were present.