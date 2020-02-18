Over 27 passengers injured as tipper rams into KSRTC bus

February 18, 2020

Srirangapatna: Over 27 passengers of a KSRTC bus sustained injuries when a tipper rammed into the bus near K. Settihalli in the taluk yesterday morning.

Those injured are Nataraj, Padma, Sachin, Pruthvi, Govinda, Mahesh, Sinchana, Lakshmi, Hemanth and Abhishek. Preethi, one among the injured has suffered a fracture and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mysuru.

The KSRTC bus, which was proceeding towards Srirangapatna from Mandya, stopped at K. Settihalli for the passengers to alight when the speeding tipper rammed into the bus from behind resulting in the passengers falling on top of one another while some hit the iron rods meant for passengers to hold while travelling, thus injuring them.

The accident took place between 9.30 am and 10 am when a number of students, teachers and employees, close to around 40, were travelling in the bus. Srirangapatna Police, who rushed to the spot, shifted the injured with the help of the public to Srirangapatna General Hospital, where they were provided first-aid and were later shifted to a hospital in Mysuru.

The tipper that rammed into the KSRTC bus belongs to one Ramakrishnaiah of Srirangapatna and yesterday morning, the tipper loaded with stones at Brahmalingeshwara Stone Crushers was proceeding towards Mysuru.

Srirangapatna Police have taken the tipper driver into custody, and are investigating.

A case has been registered at Srirangapatna Rural Police Station.

