Oxygen pipe ice crystals cleared; accident averted

May 5, 2021

Mysuru: Personnel of Fire and Emergency Services averted a major accident at K.R. Hospital yesterday by de-freezing the pipe connected to Liquid Medical Oxygen plant by spraying water.

The 13-Kilo Litre oxygen plant was installed in the hospital premises last year during the COVID crisis to ensure adequate supply of oxygen to patients. However, ice crystals had formed near the oxygen supply pump and surrounding areas. If neglected, crystal formation in the tubes could have snapped the oxygen supply and caused problems for patients. Anticipating this, the Hospital authorities informed the Fire Department, who cleared the ice by spraying water continuously for over two hours.

Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr. Rajesh said that over 500 patients were being treated in the Hospital with oxygen support. With more use of oxygen these days, ice had formed on the pipeline. The temperature of the oxygen plant is very low as the liquid in tank converts into gas and flows through the pipeline. Because of the difference in temperature outside the pipe, the cold oxygen passing through the pipes causes ice formation on the outer part of the pipe.

According to him, this ice build-up on the pipeline needs to be cleared regularly or else there would be chances of ice blocking the oxygen supply, he added. The Hospital uses sprinklers to break the ice and keep the oxygen flow normal. But the crystals had hardened and hence the help from Fire Services was sought, he added.