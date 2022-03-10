Paduvarahalli Devu murder case: Eleven convicts sentenced to life imprisonment

March 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Eleven accused, who were found guilty and convicted in Paduvarahalli Devendra alias Devu murder case have been sentenced to life imprisonment. The quantum of punishment was announced yesterday by Principal District and Sessions Court Judge M.L. Raghunath on Monday.

The Court, on Mar. 3 had convicted 11 accused and the Judge had reserved the announcement on the quantum of punishment on Mar. 4. Out of the total 29 accused, 11 were convicted and 18 were acquitted.

Those sentenced to life are Pavan Kumar alias Pavan, Sunil Kumar alias Raghu, C. Rakesh alias Rockey, H.B. Karthik, Manju alias Fayaz, Nagendra alias Vaddanaga, K.L. Sunil alias Badar, Vijay Kumar alias Viji, Manikanta alias Bora, K.M. Raghu and N. Naveen alias RX Naveen.

It may be recalled that on May 5, 2016 at about 7.20 am when Devendra alias Devu was standing with his friends near Jodi Maramma Temple at Paduvarahalli, 10 persons, who came in a white Bolero vehicle attacked Devu with machetes, daggers and other lethal weapons, hacked him to death and had escaped from the spot.