Parking at various venues to facilitate PM’s Road Show

April 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of the road show of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on prominent roads on Sunday (Apr.30), arrangements have been made for the parking of vehicles of the general public and party workers and the routes to reach the parking venues.

Buses from the Hunsur side

Buses coming from Hunsur should be parked at Mahabodhi School campus, Saraswathipuram; vehicles from Periyapatna must be parked at Village Hostel Grounds (near Manasagangothri) and vehicles from K. R. Nagar must be parked at University of Mysore campus, Manasagangothri.

Buses coming from Hunsur, Periyapatna and K.R. Nagar should reach respective parking venues through Hunsur Road, Kalamandira, take a right turn and alight the occupants, move towards Dr. Padma Circle and Bogadi Road.

Buses from H.D. Kote and Nanjangud

For the buses coming from H.D. Kote, Nanjangud and T. Narasipur side, parking arrangements have been made at Lalitha Mahal Grounds and KSOU Grounds, Tavarekatte.

Buses coming from H.D. Kote should reach the parking venues through Srirampura Ring Road Junction, Nanjangud Ring Road, T. Narasipur Ring Road, and Lalitha Mahal Road and drop the people near Boulevard Circle.

Buses from the Nanjangud side should move on Nanjangud Ring Road, T. Narasipur Ring Road, and Lalitha Mahal Road and drop the people near Boulevard Circle.

Buses from T. Narasipur side should move on T. Narasipur Ring Road, Lalitha Mahal Road and drop the people near Boulevard Circle.

Buses from Bengaluru and Mandya

Buses coming from Bengaluru and Mandya should be parked at Torch Light Parade Grounds, Bannimantap and reach the place through Bengaluru road, Kempegowda Circle, Old Toll Gate Road and JSS Medical College Road.

Cars and two-wheelers

Vehicles coming from Hunsur, Periyapatna and K.R. Nagar should be parked at J.K. Grounds and reach the venue through Hunsur Road, Kalamandira Junction, Metropole Circle (Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle) and Dasappa Circle.

Vehicles from H.D. Kote, Nanjangud and T. Narasipur should be parked at Doddakere Grounds opposite Jayamarthanda Gate of Mysore Palace and Dasara Exhibition Grounds on M.G. Road and should reach the venue through the following routes:

Vehicles from H.D. Kote should move on Srirampura Ring Road Junction, Nanjangud Ring Road Junction, T. Narasipur Ring Road Junction, Lalitha Mahal Road, Boulevard Circle and MRC Circle.

Vehicles from Nanjangud should move on Nanjangud Ring Road junction, T. Narasipur Ring Road junction, Lalitha Mahal Road, Boulevard Circle and MRC Circle.

Vehicles from T. Narasipur should move on T. Narasipur Ring Road junction, Lalitha Mahal Road, Boulevard Circle and MRC Circle.

Vehicles from Bengaluru and Mandya

They must be parked at St. Philomena’s College Grounds, Bannimantap and reach the place through Bengaluru Road, Kempegowda Circle, Old Toll Gate and JSS Medical College Road.

The general public and party workers coming for the road show should move on above given routes and park their vehicles at designated spots and cooperate with the Traffic Police, stated a press release from the City Police Commissioner.