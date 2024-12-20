Parliament Winter Session ends today amid high drama

December 20, 2024

FIR against Rahul Gandhi, protests over Amit Shah’s remarks; Speaker bans protests near Parliament Gates

New Delhi: The Winter Session of Parliament concludes today, marking the end of four weeks of intense drama, sharp exchanges and even accusations of ‘attempt to murder’ against the Opposition, with fresh protests erupting on the final day.

Parliament witnessed high- voltage clashes yesterday as a scuffle between the ruling alliance and Opposition members escalated into a blame game. While two BJP MPs sustained injuries, Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleged he was physically pushed by members of the ruling party during the commotion.

Adding to the turmoil, an FIR was filed against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in connection with the scuffle. The complaint cites allegations of physical assault and incitement. Charges under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 125 (endangering life or personal safety), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) have been invoked.

In response, Congress dismissed the FIR as a ‘diversionary tactic’ meant to deflect attention from Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent comments on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Parties protest

Amid the uproar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla issued stringent orders banning demonstrations by MPs and political parties at Parliament Gates. However, both NDA and Opposition MPs staged protests within the premises, intensifying the controversy over Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar.

While the Opposition has demanded Shah’s apology and resignation, BJP leaders have accused the Congress of disrespecting Ambedkar in the past. The Opposition will march from the Vijay Chowk to the Parliament, while the BJP will protest at the Gandhi statue today.

Session adjourned

The Lok Sabha convened at 11 am today for the final session before Speaker Om Birla adjourned proceedings sine die. In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House until noon following heated discussions.

Congress MPs, led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, continued their protests over Shah’s remarks within the Parliament complex. Simultaneously, BJP MPs held counter-demonstrations, accusing the Congress of undermining the Constitution’s architect.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey submitted a ‘Breach of Privilege’ notice against Rahul Gandhi, alleging he distorted Shah’s Rajya Sabha speech during the constitutional debate.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak accused Rahul Gandhi of misconduct during a protest at the Parliament staircase. In a letter to RS Chairman, Konyak stated that Gandhi’s behaviour and close physical proximity made her feel “extremely uncomfortable” as a female MP.

RML Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Ajay Shukla said this morning that both BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput are still in the intensive care unit, but their health conditions are improving.