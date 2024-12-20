Anganwadi workers stage protest for fulfilment of demands

December 20, 2024

Mysuru: More than 100 Anganwadi workers under the aegis of Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers Association staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here recently, urging for fulfilment of various demands including the enhancement of honorarium.

Stating that the Supreme Court and Gujarat High Court had ordered the Central and State Governments to come out with joint resolutions considering the Anganwadi workers as Grade 3 and Grade 4 employees apart from stating that workers were eligible for gratuity under The Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, the protestors said that the Anganwadi workers were working tirelessly to eradicate malnutrition and disabilities to create human resource to work for the development of the country.

“As per the orders of Gujarat High Court, the jobs of Anganwadi workers and assistants must be regularised along with release of gratuity. The governments must also increase the honorarium to Rs. 26,000 and Rs. 15,000 respectively apart from releasing a lump sum and paying a monthly pension of Rs. 10,000 for the retired Anganwadi workers. The Government must upgrade the Anganwadi centres to Lower Kindergarten (LKG) and Upper Kindergarten (UKG). Anganwadi workers must also be excluded from election duties,” said the office-bearers of the Association.

However, authorities have not been increasing the salaries of the Anganwadi workers except from restricting themselves to make attractive announcements.

The protestors alleged that the Education Department in an attempt to weaken the Anganwadi kendras had been making efforts to transfer the children above four years to other centres. However, the Department of Women and Child Development coming to the rescue of these kendras has decided to convert the Anganwadi centres as primary education centres, they said.

Anganwadi workers urged release of funds for primary education centres and for a separate directorate by the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) to strengthen centres.

Association President H.S. Sunanda, Treasurer K.P. Kaveramma and General Secretary Pusphalatha led the protest.