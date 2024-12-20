Court grants Darshan 15 days permission to stay in Mysuru

December 20, 2024

Mysuru: A week after Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was granted bail in the Renukaswamy murder case, in which he is Accused No. 2, the 57th CCH Court on Thursday granted permission to the actor to stay at his Mysuru farmhouse on T. Narasipur Road for a period of 15 days.

Advocates representing Darshan had approached the Court seeking permission following which he was allowed to visit his Mysuru farmhouse.

Earlier, the Karnataka High Court, which granted bail to the actor and six other accused on Dec. 13, had laid down the condition not to travel beyond the Court’s jurisdiction. Darshan’s advocates had sought four weeks permission for the actor to stay in Mysuru.

Following this, the Court had asked the Public Prosecutor to file objections. With objections not being filed the Court granted 15 days permission for the actor to stay in Mysuru.