Parliamentary Panel inspects Railway expansion project
News

August 22, 2022

Holds meeting with SWR Mysuru Divisional Railway Manager; Suggests city station passenger convenience measures

Mysore/Mysuru: Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railways Radha Mohan Singh, along with panel members, visited the Mysuru City Railway Station this morning for an inspection. The team is on a tour of Mysuru and Bengaluru.

Radha Mohan Singh was accompanied by 12 Members of Parliament (MPs) from various States and they reviewed many ongoing programmes of the Centre that are being implemented at all Railway Stations in India.

The team also inspected and reviewed the expansion project of the congested Mysuru City Railway Station that is proposed to be expanded utilising the space occupied by staff quarters.

The team was apprised of PM  Modi laying foundation stone for a coaching terminal for sub-urban traffic at Naganahalli Railway Station that will be developed at a cost of Rs. 480 crore.

The Parliamentary Panel included Ashish Ranjan, PS to the Chairman. The other MPs in the team were Kaushalendra Kumar, Jaskaur Meena, Satabdi Roy, Chandrani Murmu, Keshari Devi Patel, Mukesh Rajput, N. Reddeppa, Sumendhanand Saraswathi, Arvind Ganpat Sawant, Gopal Jee Thakur, Phulo Devi Netam and  Dr. Sumer Singh Solanki.

Some of the team members were accompanied by their families and arrived at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel yesterday at 1 pm. After lunch, they visited Chamundi Hill and Mysore Palace. This morning, the MPs held a meeting with Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Rahul Agarwal and other senior officers and took detailed information from them regarding ongoing Railway projects in SWR Mysuru Division.

The team also visited the City Railway Station and suggested recommendations to improve passenger convenience and amenities. They discussed special initiatives taken by SWR apart from implementing the Centre’s initiatives that are being executed at all Railway Stations in the country. 

After the meeting, the Parliamentary team left for Bidadi by  train at 11 am. At Bidadi, they will have lunch at Eagleton Golf Resort. They will later visit the KSR Bengaluru Station for an inspection and proceed to Hotel Taj for the evening and stay. The team is scheduled to fly to New Delhi tomorrow.

