Part time job fraud: Accused from MP, denied bail by CJM court

May 18, 2025

Mysuru woman is victim

Mysuru: City’s CJM Court has rejected the bail application of the accused, who had allegedly cheated a city woman over Rs. 6 lakh on the pretext of providing part time job.

The accused, whose bail application was rejected, is Himanku Chowrasia of Madhya Pradesh.

On July 24, 2024, a city woman received message on her WhatsApp number from a stranger informing her about part time job. The stranger then told the woman, that if she invests Rs. 6,000, he would give her double the money the next day. Believing the stranger, the woman invested Rs. 6,000. The next day, the stranger informed the woman that if she invests more money she would get double the next day and got a total of Rs. 6,10,831 transferred from her Bank account in phases but failed to return the promises money, thus cheating her.

The woman then lodged a complaint at city’s CEN Police Station. Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhana, who investigated, arrested accused Himanku Chowrasia in Madhya Pradesh and brought him to Mysuru. He was produced before a Court in city on Apr. 29 and a report was submitted to the Court.

Meanwhile, the advocate for the accused moved a bail application at the Court and senior Public Prosecutor K. Prakash submitted his objections and urged the Court not to release the accused on bail.

Judge Nagaraj Siddappa Ankasadoddi, who heard the arguments from both sides, rejected the bail application of the accused.