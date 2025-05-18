Weekend gridlock: Endless waits at Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway toll plazas
News

Weekend gridlock: Endless waits at Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway toll plazas

May 18, 2025

Mysuru: Planning a weekend trip to Bengaluru or Mysuru? Think twice before hitting National Highway-275 (Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway), as hour-long delays at toll plazas are leaving thousands of commuters stranded  in traffic chaos.

Every weekend, the Highway sees a massive influx of vehicles, with Bengaluru residents travelling towards Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Tamil Nadu and Kerala to relax at tourist destinations.

The surge begins on Friday evening, peaks through Saturday and worsens again on Sunday evenings as travellers return, often crawling through traffic till midnight.

The worst-hit points are the Sheshagirihalli (in Mandya) and Kaniminike toll plazas (two toll plazas near Bidadi), where massive snarls stretch for kilometres. A normally two-hour journey often turns into a painful crawl as vehicles inch forward in serpentine queues, especially on Sundays.

Though the Highway features seven toll gates, only four are currently operational, leading to long waits and widespread frustration. Many commuters have taken to social media platforms like ‘X’ to vent their anger, highlighting poor toll management and a lack of preparedness.

Despite its modern infrastructure, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has come under fire for failing to deploy adequate staff and systems to handle the weekend rush.

Travellers have called out the agency for poor planning and ineffective crowd control.

To make matters worse, NHAI increased toll charges in April this year, adding to the financial burden on weekend travellers. As per the revised rates:

From Bengaluru to Nidaghatta: Rs. 180 (one way), Rs. 270 (round trip within 24 hours).

READ ALSO  One killed, five injured as car topples and falls into canal

From Nidaghatta to Mysuru: Rs. 175 (one way), Rs. 260 (round trip within 24 hours).

Total round-trip toll:  Rs. 530 within 24 hours.

Separate tariffs apply for light commercial vehicles, minibuses, trucks and buses.

With no relief in sight, commuters are demanding urgent intervention from NHAI.

Suggestions include: Better FASTag sensor systems, deployment of additional toll collection staff, opening all toll gates during peak hours and emergency contingency measures to ease congestion. With NH-275 being one of the busiest routes in the State, authorities are under mounting pressure to act swiftly and restore smooth vehicular movement.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching