Refusal to handover land holds up Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway project

October 10, 2020

Bengaluru: Refusal to handover land by two petrol bunk owners at two places has delayed acquisition process for 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway project that will allow people to travel in 100 km speed on 117.2 km distance between two cities.

If sources are believed, this ‘non co-operation’ has come in the way of building a toll plaza on this express highway. One petrol bunk is situated near Kaniminiki and another bunk is in Mandya. Both of them belonged to Indian Oil Corporation. Work orders have been issued to have a ten-lane Highway which included two service lanes.

A senior officer of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said time has been extended for the project completion due to COVID-19 pandemic. As per schedule, the first phase of work was supposed to be completed between November 2021 and February 2022. Because of outbreak of Coronavirus, time has been extended till September 2022. The total cost of the project was Rs. 8,000 crore.

The land, on which two petrol bunks were situated, was very important as that place has been identified for the construction of toll plaza. The NHAI has announced a compensation of Rs.50 crore each to owners of petrol bunks but they have refused to accept. This has hampered land acquisition and further construction activities. “We are optimistic of getting them vacated in next one or two months,” officer said.

Both the entry and exit points were located in bypass and it will be better if the same was built in Bidadi, Ramnagar, Chennapatna, Maddur and Mandya.

The total distance from Ramnagar to Express Highway will be 7 km distance. Already, 53 percent of works have been completed in first phase of works, officer added.