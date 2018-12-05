Union Ministry of Surface Transport takes over Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway

Bengaluru: With the Union Government sanctioning the 10-laning (including service roads) of Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway works, the Union Minister of Surface Transport has taken control over the Highway for executing the conversion.

The works on 10-laning is set for launching on Jan.8, 2019. With just a month away for the launch of works, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued an order asking hotels, dhabas and other structures along the Highway to vacate. The NHAI has also instructed the local bodies to remove all hoardings, flexes, etc., in 10 metres distance from both sides of the Highway, in order to facilitate conversion of the Highway.

The NHAI is said to have written a letter to the State Government asking it to take measures for evacuating all hotels, restaurants, commercial establishments and other structures that come in the way of 10-laning of the road and also not to allow any new hotels and other buildings.

Following the NHAI’s directions, the State Government has asked all local bodies and the officials concerned to clear all hoardings, flexes and other publicity structures and other buildings along the Highway, for facilitating 10-laning of the road, it is learnt.