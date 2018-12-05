Shops selling tobacco products fined for violating COTPA

Mysuru: In a move to curb tobacco menace in public places, officials of the District Health and Family Welfare Department, District Surveillance Office and District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC) which conducted raids on shops located within 100 yards of educational institutions in Jayalakshmipuram Police limits on Monday, evicted four shops which were found selling tobacco products besides registering 13 cases and collecting a penalty of Rs. 2,030 from shop-keepers.

The officials said that, till now, the Health Department has registered 2,750 cases and collected Rs. 4,15,000 fine and added that such raids would be intensified in the coming days.

DTCC District Advisor Shivakumar, Social Activist Navidullah Sharif, MCC Health Inspector Y.N. Murugesh and Jayalakshmipuram Police Station personnel took part in the raid.

COTPA aims at regulating the use of cigarettes and other tobacco products. As per the Act, if anyone is seen selling cigarettes or other tobacco products within 100 yards of campuses of educational institutions or selling tobacco products to minors (below 18 years), complaints can be filed against the person at the nearest Police Station.

Action has been taken to enforce the ban under Sections 4, 5, 6 and 6 B of the COTPA. Section 4 of COTPA bans smoking in public places, Section 5 bans all forms of direct and indirect advertisements, Section 6 bans sale of tobacco products to minors, Section 6B prohibits sale of tobacco products within 100 yards from schools/ colleges.

At present, if a person is caught smoking in public places such as bus stands, Railway Stations, cinema halls, hospitals, libraries, Government hospitals and other public places, he or she is fined Rs. 200 under Section 4 of COTPA, either by Police or by the Corporation Health Officials.