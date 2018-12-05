Srirangapatna to be developed with a grant of Rs. 23 crore

Srirangapatna: Srirangapatna will be developed with a grant of Rs. 23 crore to make it an ideal tourist place.

Disclosing this to press here recently, MLA A.S. Ravindra Srikantaiah said that the historical spots in the town would be developed to woo tourists. On the cards are modern horse-drawn carriages like Sarots, Ganda Bherunda sculpture at the Circle in front of Ranganathaswamy temple, boating in river Cauvery between Wellesley bridge and the new bridge, developing Pashchimavahini and Sangama along with a facility to airlift tourists directly from Srirangapatna to Brindavan Gardens.

JD(S) Vice-President M. Santosh and former Municipal Councillor Saikumar were present at the press meet.