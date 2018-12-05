Chamundi Hill Temple Priests, Staff to stage indefinite strike from Dec.14

Mysuru: The priests, permanent and temporary employees of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple and other temples atop Chamundi Hill have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from Dec.14, said Sri Chamundeshwari Ammanavara Hagu Samooha Devasthanagala Naukarara Sangha President K. Srinivasan.

Addressing the media atop Chamundi Hill here yesterday, he said that the members met and made their demands in writing to the Chief Minister which is being sent through the DC.

They alleged that they have been forced to take this step as their demands have not been met for several years. However, he said that their protest will not come in the way of regular puja rituals in the temples as they would attend to the same in the morning till 10 am and in the evening between 7 pm – 9.30 pm. Meanwhile, the temple will be open for devotees to have darshan, he added.

Some of the demands include that the State Government pass orders for the hike in salaries by 30 per cent and allowances to all the employees; To pay bonus which is given every year during Dasara when Rathotsava takes place which has not been paid; Should see that just like companies pay bonus on time every year, the Government should also pay, he said.

As of April this year, there are 220 employees out of whom 95 are permanent employees. But the sad part is that nearly 77 employees who are not on permanent role are being deprived of regular salaries. There is a standard practise in the Government Departments to give jobs to the next of kin on compassionate grounds when a staff member dies and this policy should also be implemented.

The employees do not have any medical facility and they should be covered for medical costs. If an employee dies, Rs.35,000 is given to the family which should be increased to Rs. 5 lakh. Also, the salaries of the staff must be directly credited into account of Cauvery Grameena Bank which is atop the Hill, urged Srinivasan.

The temple is earning lakhs of rupees out of which even if all the demands are met it will just be 18 per cent of the earnings whereas the government is claiming that it is spending a lot more, he said.

The employees will stage a peaceful satyagraha in front of the Temple from Dec.14, he said. Sangha Vice-Presidents Venkatesh and Susheelamma and Secretary C.S. Vishwanath were present at the press meet.